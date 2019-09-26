Dear Every Breath Terms and Conditions – 2019

Applicable to Letters collected as of October 15, 2019

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

By submitting the letter above (the “Letter”), I grant Nicholas Sparks, Willow Holdings, Inc. and Hachette Book Group, Inc. (together “Publisher”) the non-exclusive right to use the Letter in connection with advertising, promotion and/or publicity of all formats and editions of Every Breath by Nicholas Sparks (the “Work”) in any and all media throughout the world in perpetuity (“Use”). As part of such Use, Publisher may upload and post the Letter on any of its websites and/or social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and/or Twitter. I agree that Publisher is under no obligation to Use the Letter, or to give me credit or compensation for Use of the Letter. I further agree that Publisher can Use the Letter in whole in part and edit and modify the Letter as it deems appropriate for the Use and understand that I will have no right to review, edit or approve the Letter or its Use in advance. This website is intended only for US residents over 18 years of age. I represent and warrant that I am a US resident over 18 years of age, that the Letter does not violate the law or infringe upon the rights of any third party, and complies with the Guidelines above. I agree to indemnify Publisher from and against any claim, suit or action arising out of Publisher’s Use of the Letter, or a breach of my warranties. I expressly consent to Publisher’s collection and use of my name and contact information for the foregoing purposes, and for inclusion in Hachette Book Group promotional mailing lists and newsletters. Hachette’s Privacy Policy: https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/terms-and-policies/privacy-policy/.