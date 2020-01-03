Dear Keith,

If letters could be delivered to and from Heaven, I would write you every waking hour – and hold my breath every minute for your replies. “I miss you” cannot capture the depth of emotions I feel with daily reminders of you. I was drawn to you the moment I met you – walking by my office as I came bursting out the door. Our immediate connection was undeniable. And our love for each other was the biggest gift I have ever received. And my deepest heartache. I was not able to say goodbye. You left this world with a bullet in your heart – and I remain, always loving you.

