“She Crossed My Path”

Twenty years ago the woman of my dreams crossed my path. I know not how or why, but what I did know was, that true love had taken me over. I knew it at the time because I was full in mind and body. The world and life were perfect. For three months I lived higher than I ever thought possible. And then she was gone. Gone across the country never to be seen again.

What I do know, is that’s how it works. You don’t go searching, you wait for the woman of your dreams to cross your path. You won’t know who that woman is, until she steps into your life 20 yrs ago.