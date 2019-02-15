Can I really move on and enjoy my remaining years without you. Failure to get a heart transplant took you from me. I knew I loved you, I just didn’t know that life without you could be so hard. I hear or see something, I want to tell you, to laugh about it together, but your gone. The thought of finding someone to share my life with now seems important but also impossible. I don’t want to start learning how love someone else. You were my wife, my best friend, you are part of me. It’s been over 3 years. I know I’ll never find another you, I don’t want to. Life will never be the same.

