In a world without you Mum, I am still embracing moments of grace, love and Light.

It’s been 16 years since I heard your voice, now I only hear your laughter in the wind.

Life is different since you’ve been gone, I don’t always like it, often I’ll fight it but then I’m reminded of the beauty in this life. You taught me that.

The world didn’t stop for me although some days I wish it had, I wanted it to, I demanded it to, but it didn’t, and it continues to move on 16 years later, despite you not being a part of it.

The only way to heal is to keep moving right? I miss you so much Mum. x