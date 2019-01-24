I have a sister that you never told me about I was told by Linda just to hurt me,and I was told to keep my mouth shut, and I did for 35 years ,you never told me and I never asked, But i found her and opened my own Pandora’s box

He was a broken bottle thrown into the ocean, tumble after tumble. Storm after storm , he prevailed , he landed on his beautiful beach as a bright shiny piece of sea glass. Beautiful, humble and strong through every storm he found his way.. Back to the beach he called home.

I found the Missing One Daddy,R.I.P Love your middle daughter Cyn