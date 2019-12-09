To the love of my life. I am sorry when you needed me most, when you were suffering with cancer. I was an active alcoholic an addict. You were and still are the love of my life. I just couldn’t take the bad news for the third time. Because I knew the outcome would not be good that time. I will always feel guilty and which I should. But I want you to know I am clean and sober today 7 1/2 years. I know that you’re looking down and smiling. I want you to know I’ve always loved you and always will. Love always L.Lew

