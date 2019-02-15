At 23 I was living in Nashville and had joined a singles club, down home singles, singles were listed in a newsletter and mailed out to neighboring states. I got a letter from someone in Virginia, he was 30, worked for an army base and wrote poetry. This was before the days of home computers and e-Harmony. We started writing in Sept, 1994 and wrote for 8 months, started calling each other after 7 months and met each other in April 95. He came back to see me in June and proposed and I moved to Virginia at the end of July. 8/8/95 at 8 O’Clock we were married.

We renewed our vows on our 20th