In her swan song she made him make two promises. Assurances in which he knew weren’t made to be taken at face value. Even more reason to oblige. He’d taken his last breath on more than one occasion. Kaylani was a 53rd card in a deck of 52. An unheard of, unthinkable and unimaginable woman. ‘I never want to see you again,’ she forced from her quivering lips. Their decade long love story told him otherwise. Her voice cracked as her delicate hand rest alongside the stained front door in which he’d only finished two weeks prior. ‘And please buckle your seat belt.’

He chose not to.