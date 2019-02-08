I came to figure out true love or what it really means. All that I’m left with at the end of this trip is a basket of shattered dreams. I always thought you would be near to love me as a friend. But truth be told all I’m left with is that love’s a myth and this is its end. My heart breaks every night and day still wondering where you are. As if a little voice whispers to it “Don’t give up, keep wishing on that star!” In my mind I know that we are all graced with God’s free will. So through my loss comes your happiness, true love, and now I’m left standing still.

