A decade of lies in deceit

His love was like something out of a dream, the beginning was so perfect, I felt like I was the only women in the world whom felt that I could never love another like the way I loved him,, in than cane the lies.. even after the years that passed on I kept going back because I didn’t think I deserved any better, in than.. that faithful day came where I knew if I didn’t move in,, my heart would be so shattered to where I would never move on again.. even though I was I love with him after a decade passed, I knew it was time to move on…. in I’m glad I did..

