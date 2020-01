Life never seems to go as planned. After a chaotic final three months of 2019, I struggle to sit here and see the possibilities that 2020 may bring. Sometimes its all just too much to want to bare. So many loses and so few gains. I should probably be more appreciative of the time we are having together here. Usually we can’t find time to do anything. Now we can’t wait apart. Here’s to a fabulous 2020. Things can only go up from the bottom, right?

