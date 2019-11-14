He had tears in his eyes and fear in his heart as a voice deep inside told him things will never be the same from now on. I left to live my dream and he was left behind not knowing what to do. He gave 6 years of his life to me knowing he would get nothing in return. His only dream was to see me happy, do things that made me smile, run around to find solutions for my problems. he knew he had less time and wanted to give me enough love that lasts forever. And then came the day when it all had to end. I told him its not the end but he could see what I could not. A goodbye which changed everything

