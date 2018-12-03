Hello Kindend Spirit Mailbox, I think you are a great idea.You will help a lot of people. It seems to me being on the beach,sitting on a bench writing to you would be very peaceful. It would give me a sense of peace and calmness about my innermost self, and would be a way for me to really think about my life, and what I have already accomplished in my past days, and what is to come next. It would be a great way to fulfill my mind with good thoughts and for praying. God has created all the beauty of nature for our benefit to enjoy.You could really soak in all that nature has to offer.

Brigitte