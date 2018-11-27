A mother’s love is always there. Even through the trying times. Even when you say you hate me. Your mother will always love you. You are now a mother too. I pray that your sweet baby will help open your eyes to the fact that your mother loves you that much too. And that my arms and heart are open wide to you always and forever. Your brother misses you too. Your family, the one you’ve turned your back on loves you and misses you dearly. We can’t wait for your return. We’ve never abandoned you. You left us way before I had no choice but to make you walk out that door.

