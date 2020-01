I left my former job for years with the hope to start over again. I got what I wanted but I felt my new job is not right for me. I am not blaming myself for this decision. This is my life. I will do whatever I want as long as I am happy and safe and sound. My wish is that one day, I will be in my dream company, get the position that I want and prove everyone that I deserve it. I am ready for a new beginning again.

Share this:

Tweet