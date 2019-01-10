Like pawns on a chess board, my partner of 6 years and I were moved to initially meet at the Cape Fear River’s edge. It was Memorial Day 2012. I woke up in the morning and, without even brushing my hair or teeth, took off on my bike for a long ride to the Carolina Beach State Park. I paused at the river to look at the beautiful area I had just moved to on my own now at age 59. This day, I watched a man end his kayaking trip at the cove right in front of me. He had a college t-shirt on that I shared familiarity so I spoke to him. We talked about the college and kayaking. A remarkable journey…

