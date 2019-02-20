I’ve held a secret since I was 16 years old. I am now 32. I am now married to a wonderful man (12 years now) the father of my children. My dad never wanted kids, he left my mom when I was 4. My mom gave me to my grandparents who raised me. When I was 14 my mom came back. I tried to rekindle our relationship. She was a drunk, partied to much. I became rebellious. I got pregnant at 15, had my son at 16. The problem is my son is now almost 16, and I know my husband is not his father, but Ive never told anyone. We have had 2 daughters, and they are all our children. A secret I will die hidding.

