A true story!

I have pictures. World war 2 Holland familys took in US military into there homes to help fight the war. the daughter fell in love with one US military man, he was captured and no one knew what happened to him. I was cleaning out the house(US) after he and his wifes passing and found the letters. I wrote her for 15 yrs. and finally got to go to Europe 2018 and visit her, and her children. me 71 her 94 (Pictures) but the one of her sons reminded me of his son in the States? do I tell? We are both alive and I dare not tell? He had made many trips back to Europe over the yrs?

