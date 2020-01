High school sweethearts and married 6 years later. I couldn’t imagine a life without you. I pray that we can get pregnant soon but my medical issues are making that hard. I pray that we will live our lives to the fullest together and I pray that my depression and severe anxiety will not push you away. I love you more than anything and cannot wait to see what our future holds. You are my best friend and my soul mate. You are my Noah, my John, my tru ❤️

-J