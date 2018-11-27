My family has been turned upside down by addiction – a brother and a son who have over the years wrecked havoc on my family. While I love them both so much, I also resent what they have done. I don’t think either one of them will ever fully realize the damage they have inflicted us with. It is heartbreaking because the relationship with my brother is not what it should be my relationship with my son is even worse – affecting not only me but his brother and sister. If anyone reading this has an addiction – I would pray that you would be diligent in attacking the problem-reach out for help!

