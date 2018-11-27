All eternity

When my husband and I started dating, he had just moved back in with his dad and our relationship became what many couldn’t do: a long distance relationship. We somehow made it work though it still came with the normal ups and down with the distance between us becoming a hardship. But we did not let it ruin what we have. With each day that we haven’t saw each other, we wrote letters, and our bond and relationship became stronger. With the promise that when we are no longer apart we will make up for all that lost time, we will always have eternity. Never focus on the negative.

Share this:

Tweet

