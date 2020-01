they say love comes to those who wait.

and yet, it can’t be.

finally it all makes sense

why it couldn’t work with anyone else.

dressed and fully disrobed in comfort.

time together, near or far,

feels like what

oxygen is for the lungs.

time ticking agonizingly fast.

maxing out every second to stay.

you are everywhere. always.

and yet,

it can’t be.