I am nervously making numerous changes in my life that make me second guess myself; is this what I want? Am I on the right path? I’ve learned and grown from a traumatic childhood. I lost my mother at a young age and today I try to hear her input on the many opportunities I’ve come across in life ever since her passing. I’m now a mother of a young boy and found a way to put myself through school while maintaining a full time job. His father and I are parted. A part of me feels accomplished and another part feels lost. I’m newly engaged now and something still feels unfulfilled.

