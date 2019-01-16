There was an instant connection the first time we met. A connection so powerful that it made us both curious what it might be. A connection we couldn’t deny. A connection for me that was so new. A connection that drew us to want to see the other, talk to the other, and be around the other. A connection where the butterflies fluttered the first time you touched and held my hand. A connection where the sparks flew when our lips met for the first time. A connection that brought chills to arms the first time you when told me you were falling in love with me. A connection that makes our love go…

