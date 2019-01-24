It’s so hard to sleep, when Antonio is on my mind.

I’m happy I saw him because it’s been a long time.

We met two years ago, 2017 Weeks before my birthday, Halloween

No matter how many times we fell off, the universe won’t let us go.

The universe randomly connects our souls.

We can’t go our separate ways. Cause there’s been so many days.

That we both fell apart.

But Antonio has never left my heart.

He’s the one guy that I will always miss.

Thank you God for granting my wish.

I said if I ever saw Antonio again…

I’ll be different, I’ll be a better friend. LR