Like Hope, I, too, would like to ask God and the universe for help in asking for forgiveness. I was so young that it seems, most of the time, that I was too young to truly have the profound feelings of love that I had and still have for a kindred spirit that called me his damsel in distress. It is my deepest regret in life to have ended that relationship. If there was only a way to go back and change things, I would. We danced in the rain and caught leaves off the roof. No one has ever known my soul as he did. I wish him all the happiness in the world, even though it’s not with me. 143 T.O.L.

Share this:

Tweet

