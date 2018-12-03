August 21, 2017,

I woke up to my mom crying in the hallway. I asked her what was wrong and although she couldn’t get it out, I knew with the cry it was, that I would hurt just as deep. My best friend. The person that taught me about boys and makeup, the one that taught me about fashion. My older sister has passed away. My sister overdosed and passed at around 2 am on the 21st. Part of me is always mad because she knew the consequences of her actions, but part of me knew at that point she wasn’t her anymore. But she would always be my older sister. She would always be my best friend.

