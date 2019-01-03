Love of my live, my heart jumps at the thought of you. I heard your voice seeping in the halls of our home yet, today I see you’ve changed. The perfect pair for me, met a thousand miles away from where we’re destined to be. Yet somehow we took the same path through different roads and arrived at our home. Yesterday’s sky was light up by you and while you were gone our family grew. Today you’re here it seems hard to see the you I think about when my eyes close to sleep. Don’t think about the past, those memories will pass. Soon will be my turn, please tell me you will be here awaiting my return

