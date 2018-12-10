You brought me back to life. In a matter of 23 years, my nephew died, my brothers divorced their wives, my father died, I went through 2 horrible divorces, a very bad break up and domestic violence. My family fell apart. All I had left was my mom and my 3 girls. In 2012 I meet the love of my life. He brought me back to life and gave me 2 more daughters. We have been through immigration issues, money issues and still love and need each other as if we are each other’s oxygen. I was dead for 23 years. I am alive and fighting Lupus daily. As Long as he is by my side I am alive. EJ.

Share this:

Tweet

