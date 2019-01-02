When someone asks for our help, they are already feeling pretty vulnerable. The best thing we can do is to guide them with their favor/ There are many (subtle) ways we can use to help them. The first thing we should do is to listen to them. Do not judge. Do not assume. Listen to what they have to say, what they want to pour out. Also, when we talk, we should use proper tones. Lower down our tones if we’re the kind to speak with high tone. Our tones do affect someone else’s feelings. Remember! They would not ask for our help if they don’t look high on us, if we’re lack in credibility. Be wise!

Share this:

Tweet

