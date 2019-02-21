I wasn’t with you when God decided it was time. For that I am truly sorry. You asked me to stay, begged me not to go into work. I told you I would be back as soon as I could, it was work. I left you for work, but you knew your time was near. I would give anything if I could change that. To have been by your side, holding your hand, when you took your last breath. I got the call just as I was leaving work to come back to you. But it was to late. You didn’t wait for me. I didn’t get to tell you how much I love you. So now, there’s not a day that goes by, that I don’t whisper I LOVE YOU!

