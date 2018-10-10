He turned into my best friend, love of my life soul mate all in 1. He was always soft spoken, well mannered, kind and loving like no other. He had my heart by just saying hello. His smile and laugh made me feel so warm . Never thought I’d ever have a chance of ever kissing this man , much less giving into lust. It took over a year and when he drew me near that fall night and we kissed, neither wanted it to end. We meet later that night and just kissed no-stop, I was in love from then on out. After 10 years he still makes me nervous just with that grin and the kisses get better every time.

