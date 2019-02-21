I woke up this morning feeling like something was missing. I got out of bed and went about my day… work, home, dinner, and all day I’ve felt like something was wrong. Out of nowhere it hit me like a fast moving train. I am missing you. Today would have been your birthday. I can still see your face and even though I’ve aged, in my mind, you’re still the teenage boy so full of self-doubt and confusion. How is it that I can still feel when you should be here, even when I forget to miss you? I will always love you, beyond time, beyond reason and beyond life! Forever yours!

