BLESSINGS/GRACES OUTNUMBERED TEARS/FEARS

Some look at my life as full of tragedy. I see it filled with blessings and graces. I’m once divorced and twice widowed. Married young 38 yrs ago. 1st daughter born, mom passed, 2nd daughter born,baby girl diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis, divorced, married 2nd husband (C-6 Quad), husband diagnosed with ALS, went on ventilator, lost Dad, husband passed, married 3rd husband, he had massive stroke, then diagnosed with bladder cancer, daughter’s double lung transplant, lost 3rd husband, 2 brothers and my baby girl went to heaven 2 years ago. Not one regret.

