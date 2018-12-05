People come into our lives for a reason. You unexpectantly came into mine and I often find myself reminiscing about the immediate bond we formed. And not because I wish things were done differently. We were each in committed relationships with our now husband and wife, and I cannot speak for you, but I know I am exactly where I’m meant to be in my life.I never got to tell you how I had fallen in love with you, because I didn’t even realize it at the time. I didn’t know it was possible to be in love with two people at the same time. For some reason I feel compelled to tell you now.

