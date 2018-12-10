Cafe Affections

Mocha marks the cafe table where we sipped dark roast coffee, savored chocolate sprinkled cannolis and hot apple turnovers on a balmy March evening making starry-eyed flirtatious and engaging romantic banter cozily clutched in amorous arms composing love poems on paper napkins at our destined rendezvous. Together we have traversed divergent pathways along love’s adventurous journey from wildly winding to beautifully blossoming. Every serendipitous moment has brought us to this paradisian place as sweetheart soul mates joyfully joined in matrimonial’s everlasting union.

Share this:

Tweet

