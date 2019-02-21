-Called my crush

Maybe I did not like you maybe I just thought I did but in the end you were nothing like I thought you were sure you were nice to me and I thought we were at least friends but the way you treat me says it all we have been friends since I could remember I don’t remember when I fell so hard for you maybe it will always be just a crush but I remember when we used to share everything and stay up late texting each other and now you don’t even talk to me you just look at me and things seem to be so different as to when we were younger and you were one of my best guy friends 💕

