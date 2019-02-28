Dear 18 year old me,

If I could know what I know now, way back then, I would say that you need to make time to take care of yourself. That someday after many kinds of abuse and heartbreak, you will find your soulmate. He will treat you like a queen, and though we may sometimes struggle financially, our love will see us through. He will stay by your side while you get diagnosed with leukemia, and do many rounds of chemo. You will be at death’s door while on life support during a 2 month hospital stay, and he will come every single day and stay by your side. This is the meaning of true love.

