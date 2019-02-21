I want to thank you. Thank you for changing my life. Thank you for everything you ever said to me. All my life, I have been insecure and self-conscious. But, when you came into my life, A, you changed me forever. In my worst days, you always found a way to make me feel beautiful, to make me feel like I mattered. With you, I never felt alone. I was never worthless in your eyes. With you, I was at home. It was a whirlwind romance, and I thank God every day that I had the privilege of meeting you. I miss you every second of every day. My heart will always be with you. Forever, your girl

