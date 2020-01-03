even though we do not talk and write anymore, I still think about you. I never thought that we would end up together for life, but still I think I have loved you. You were the One for me during my teenage years. Those drunk kisses may not meant anything to you but I still remember how they felt. I am no longer in love with you because I found the real One. But you will always be someone who inspired me to be who I am. To write. And thats what I will do. Thank you for the memories and wishing you the love you deserve with your fiance. Your forever Honey

