Hearing your name awakens a part of my soul no other name can. Even after all you have done for me, my heart wants you. When can I feel your lips against mine again? When will I hear your heartbeat as I lay on your chest? When will I feel your hand in mine? If God would have it, I would be with you in this instant. The heartache you caused me can not overcome the joy I feel when you’re around me. Come back to me, come back to me. When you are not around my mind thinks of you, my heart chooses you, and it will. My heart will always choose you.

