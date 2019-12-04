I still remember that day in the fall when I saw you. I remember your shirt of many colors and your smile. I remember catching you glimpsing at me and you saw me doing the same. I knew at that moment you were Special. Fast forward to colder weather and starting to talk to you more when our schedules at work allowed it. Your wisdom and love for your job and helping people instantly made me fall in love with you. You were what I wanted for my bad days all of my tomorrows. I regret that we’re strangers. You will Forever be my always. I wish one day we can pick up where we left off. -B

