Dear author, Nicholas Sparks

Good afternoon all.

I am so thrilled to write this letter to you who is my favorite author. I am Mongolia where is located in the center, Asia. Actually, right now I have been learning in English , so I can’t write whole my thought and expression. I want to tell you who is a really wonderful author in the entire world. My first book was Dear John then was Safe Haven. Also, I am reading The best of me. From now on , i will be reading your novels Your books are a really really good one . I do love reading it . Sincerely, Suugii