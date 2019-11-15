Dear B,
There are so many kinds of love! Platonic love, passionate love, forced love, playful love but my love for you is simply, unconditional love! From the day you arrived, I was smitten! Not because I should be but because I fell instantly n love with a yellow bundle of squinty eyes and hungry cries!
Fast forward through terrible twos, fantastic fours and quickly ( it seemed) into double digits! I was there for it all! Some weren’t:-( Now you are far away! You’ll be turning 13 without me… We’re Kindred Spirits FOREVER!! Love you more!