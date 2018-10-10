Dear baby,

Trying to conceive for 3 years was brutal. Going through IVF was hard both physically and mentally but I would do it all over again. I was so excited to find out I was pregnant after our IVF cycle only to suffer a miscarriage at 7 weeks. My heart was devastated because I would never get to hold you or see the many expressions on your beautiful face. I loved you so much and will always carry you with me even though you aren’t physically here. I know I must be strong though tears stream down my face as I think about the memories we would’ve shared.

Love Always,

Your Mom