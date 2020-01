I did not think it was possible to have someone who is the direct reflection on myself. It’s as if we are two parts of the same whole. God seems to have taken one soul and created two distinct individuals. Apart, and yet intertwined in a mystical and almost incomprehensible way. I only know that I am still on a journey…a journey I must strive to complete with every breath of my soul… until I reach my final destination- you.

Share this:

Tweet