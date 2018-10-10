Dear best friend,

With your upcoming nuptials, I feel like you are slowly slipping away from my life. As each day passes, I am saddened knowing I will not be apart of your special day. We have shared so much together it’s difficult to know I will not be there for it. Through our ups and downs we have always been there for each other. Please find it in your heart to forgive me. I want my Best Friend back. Each day we spend not talking to each other creates unimaginable void in our friendship.

Missing you more than you know.

Your patiently waiting BFF,

Sara