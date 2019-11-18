Dear Best Friend&Soulmate,

when I first met you I was 20 and you 24. We were young, totally innocent and we didn’t know how important we would become for each other. We became friends, we even kissed and decided not to kiss again, as it was more than we expected we would feel. After 3 years of friendship, we decided to kiss again and this time, despite all circumstances we became lovers. After 5 years then the big crash, we had to separate and live a life without each other for 2 years. I lost my Best Friend, but 6 years ago we met again and I’m thankful to have my Best Friend&Soulmate back!

Share this:

Tweet

