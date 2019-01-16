I’ll never forget 6-2-17. It had to be the universe that brought us to the same place at the same time that night. When you looked at me and I looked at you and we found home in each other’s eyes. How easy it was to fall in love with you. Now 5000 miles away, I can still recall the sparkle of your blue eyes, the way your mouth curled when you smiled, the softness of your kiss. I will look for you first in my next life. I will kiss you as many times as there are stars in the sky, to make up for all the nights we slept under the same moon but in someone else’s arms.

Love, J